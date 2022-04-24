Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Addresses People With A String Of Questions On Indian Museums

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very unique episode of his monthly address 'Mann ki Baat,' where he asked the audience a string of questions involving museums across the country, to encourage them to visit those places and get a better understanding of Indian history. This was the 88th episode of 'Mann ki Baat,' which first premiered on October 3, 2014.

The PM claims that the quiz would pique the interest of the people in the museum across the country. After asking the question the Prime Minister requested the people to submit their answers via the NaMo App or on social media with the hashtag 'MuseumQuiz.' The aim of this session is to encourage the people of India to know about these important museums.

What questions did the PM ask?

PM Modi asked several questions about museums, first question was, "Do you know in which city of the country there is a famous Rail Museum where people have been getting a chance to see the heritage of Indian Railways for the last 45 years?" The second question he asked was about a museum in Mumbai, stating, "Do you know which museum is there in Mumbai, where we get to see the evolution of currency in a very interesting way?" He also gave a clue stating that there are coins from the sixth century BC existing.

The Prime Minister asked his third question, "Virasat-e-Khalsa' is related to which museum. Do you know, in which city of Punjab is this museum located?" He then asked about the Kite museum, " Where is the country's one and only Kite Museum?" He also stated that the biggest kite which was 22 by 16 feet in size was displayed here. He further hinted that the city where it is located has a special link with Mahatma Gandhi.

On Postage stamps, PM Modi asked, "Do you know where the National Museum related to postage stamps is in India?" In his next question, he asked, "Which museum is housed in a building named Gulshan Mahal?" He also asked the people about the textile heritage of India, stating, "Do you know of any museum that celebrates India's textile heritage? This museum has miniature paintings, Jaina manuscripts, sculptures and many more. It is also known for its unique display."

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI