Mann Ki Baat To Hit 100: What Is So Special About PM Modi's Radio Show Episodes?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will witness the completion of its 100 episodes on April 30. The radio programme which began on October 3, 2014, has garnered a lot of popularity where PM Modi addresses various issues related to the development of the country.

From 2014 to 2023, discussions have also been raised on various matters after they were flagged by PM Modi, be it from Digital India to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, or from Kargil War to the attack in Uri.

Mann Ki Baat began to connect people

PM Modi started this radio programme with the motive of reaching out to people and serving 'Mother India' together.

In his first address on October 3, 2014, PM Modi said his only intention to speak to the people of India was because he wanted them to be united and achieve all the national objectives together.

He said, "I have only one intention in speaking with you all, 'Come, let us serve our Mother India. Let us all take our nation to the new heights. Let us all take a step forward."

Some highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat episodes

There have been various special episodes where honourable PM Modi spoke about issues and schemes that left a great and positive impact on the audience.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a mission that motivated people to keep the country as well as the environment clean proved to be a great success after PM Modi urged the citizens to implement it into their daily life in his first episode of Mann Ki Baat.

He also spoke about the success of India's Mars Mission, skill development, and disabled children.

PM Modi also spoke on several government initiatives, including a scholarship for disabled children and grants to educational institutions for developing infrastructure for such children.

To his listeners, he also requested to purchase Khadi clothes to help the poor. He has also spoken about drug abuse and appealed to the youth to say no to drugs.

In a special episode of Mann Ki Baat, former United States President Barack Obama co-hosted the show with Modi on January 27, 2015. There he also noted that this was the "first-ever radio address by an Indian Prime Minister and an American President together."

Helping students cope with the examinations' stress, PM Modi advised them to compete with themselves, not others. He said, "This (examination) is not going to be the end of life... Life is much bigger than just academic examinations."

PM Modi has also discussed concerns of farmers like soil health, the right value for yield, and land acquisition and clarified many misunderstandings about the Land Act.

He also paid tribute to those who died in the Kargil War and added that "Kargil (war) was not just fought on the borders, but India's every village, city, and town has made a contribution."

The Prime Minister also appealed for organ donations, talked about ASHA workers, talked about climate change as well as MUDRA banks.

PM Modi appreciated ISRO's achievements and said, "The world has taken notice of India's achievements. This cost-effective, efficient space programme of ISRO has become a marvel for the entire world. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned about Digidhan Fought Corruption and requested citizens to promote BHIM, which is a Mobile App developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)."