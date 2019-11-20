Manoj Tiwari Slams Kejriwal In Open Letter On Water Quality In National Capital

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an open letter claiming that an "uncontrolled panic" has set in Delhi as people are "terrified of drinking the water supplied in the city." Manoj Tiwari's letter to the Delhi CM comes after a report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan showed that the water quality in the national capital did not meet the quality standards. In the last few days, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the poor quality of water in the national capital.

"Do whatever politics you want to do but do not play with the life of children, elderly and innocent citizens of Delhi," said Manoj Tiwari.

Water Pollution in Delhi- BSI Report

The BSI Report suggested that Delhi had failed to meet 19 of the 28 parameters that ascertained the quality of water. The AAP, however, rejected the report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan . Republic TV did a reality check to know how drink worthy is Delhi's water.

In his open letter, the Delhi BJP chief mentioned that "a large number of people have come to him." All these people are "worried about the safety of their family and children." He mentioned that an RTI revealed that 21 lakh people have been affected by diarrhoea in the last four years.

"It is difficult to differentiate between the smell of sewage and water that you are supplying as drinking water. Kejriwalji, you are the chief minister," he wrote.

Manoj Tiwari in the letter asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to send his officers along with a special team created by Paswan and collect water samples from across the city. "I as MP of North-east Delhi would also accompany this team for collecting water samples," he stated. This team would go and collect water samples from different localities in Delhi which would later be analysed by a group of neutral experts for a "fair" and "impartial" judgement.

" We will also take media persons along with it and will also welcome you for the purpose. Kindly intimate time and date when water samples should be collected," he said.

