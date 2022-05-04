Mansukh Hiren Death Case: NIA Says 'Sachin Vaze Paid Rs 45L To Pradeep Sharma For Murder'

In a big development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday named former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma as the 'key conspirator' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. Another big disclosure has been made by the NIA, which has revealed that the entire murder was plotted in Mumbai Police Commissioner's office compound, where meetings to kill Hiren were held. Moreover, ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze funded the entire plot and paid 45 lakhs for Hiren's murder.

An affidavit has been filed by the NIA before the Bombay HC on Wednesday stating that former police officer Pradeep Sharma was the 'main conspirator' behind the killing of Mansukh Hiren. The affidavit has further stated that the "alleged conspiracy was hatched in the CP compound building, where Pradeep Sharma and other accused attended various meetings and Sachin Vaze gave 45 lakhs to Pradeep Sharma for henchmen to kill Mansukh Hiren."

The sensational revelations have been made in response to the bail application filed by Pradeep Sharma. The HC has posted the matter for hearing on July 17.

What the NIA investigation had revealed

Notably, after the arrest of Pradeep Sharma in June 2021, the NIA had told the court that two accused in the case-- Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav had admitted to killing the businessman. It was alleged that the team comprising four individuals strangled the late businessman in a red Tavera car and then reported to Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze after completing the job.

The owner of the red Tavera car, Santosh Shelar was one of the first persons to confess and name ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in the case. NIA had also recorded Sharma's statement and it had emerged that he visited the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on March 2 where he allegedly met Sachin Vaze at the Crime Intelligence Unit office.

Mansukh Hiren muder case

The series of events came to light after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Antilia case where a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter were found parked near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio SUV in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek in Thane. Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was in possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020.

As the Vazegate scandal continued to explode, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard due to 'lapses' in the probe. The former CP then made sensational allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he had instructed Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from pubs and bars and other sources. Deshmukh is currently under judicial custody in a PMLA case in the Arthur Road jail.