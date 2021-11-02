Mansukh Mandaviya Hails Healthcare Workers In Delhi, Lauds Efforts In Handling COVID-19

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Lady Hardinge Medical College on Tuesday and lauded the healthcare workers for their work and efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, as the dengue cases rise across the country, Mandaviya said on Monday that he had chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi with the civic and health officials and said that there is a need for effective coordination between the Centre and the states. Earlier on October 30, the Delhi government also permitted the hospitals in the national capital to divert one-third of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients to the patients of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya.

The Union Health Minister also lauded India’s vaccination drive and said on Monday that 78% of India's eligible population has been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38% of the population have received both doses. He described it as an extraordinary feat and said that India is on the correct path to defeat the virus.

According to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday at 7 am, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 1,06,85,71,879. He tweeted, 'An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78% of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 38% of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!' India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 10,423 in a day to reach 3,42,96,237 on Tuesday, while 443 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 4,58,880.

Delhi’s Dengue crisis

Earlier this month, it was reported that hospitals in Delhi were seeing an increase in dengue cases as the number of patients from the national capital and surrounding areas such as Uttar Pradesh continued to rise. Senior Consultant of the Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Pooja Khosla, told ANI, "A lot of younger patients are coming with dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever and a lot of them are unaware of the fact that they have dengue before. Once their IGG levels are being checked it gets revealed."