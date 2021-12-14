Calling on global businesses to invest in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that the 'Make in India' initiative and the ease of doing business provide tremendous opportunities to investors.

Dr Mandavia, who visited the India Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai, said the current atmosphere in India is very conducive for investments and encouraged business houses to grab the opportunities. "Investors have tremendous opportunities in India because it is a strong democratic country, ease of doing business is a big facilitator, and the pace of development has increased," he said.

The Minister mentioned that India's middle class is expanding, and consumption power is rising. The Prime Minister has invited the global investors to come to the country and invest to strengthen Make-in-India, he said.

"The India-UAE air bubble agreement that lasted through most of the pandemic has raised the level of cooperation between the two countries and benefited a lot of people," he added. "Both countries agreed on protocols and implemented them fully, which benefited both sides."

Mandaviya however underlined the need to stay vigilant on the COVID-19 pandemic. "All pandemics leave long-term effect and the virus keeps coming back with new variants, he said while addressing the two-day India Global Forum.

Met @FICCI_India officials at the #IndiaPavilion of #Expo2020Dubai.



Discussed various issues related to pharma & health sector.



Modi Govt is relentlessly working towards transforming, strengthening health sector of 🇮🇳 & is increasing its strength, self-reliance in the sector.

The Health Minister stressed that there is a consensus among scientists all over the world that vaccination is the only solution.

"India has done this really well. In the age group of 18 and above, the eligible population, 86 percent have been vaccinated. Moreover, 55 percent have been given a second dose and are fully vaccinated. India has administered 133 crore doses of vaccines," he noted

Dr Mandaviya said the business communities in India and the UAE should take full advantage of the excellent relations between the two countries.

Glad to meet H.E. @SSulayem, Chairman & CEO, @DPWorldUAE at the @DP_World Pavilion.



Both countries are committed to further strengthening our economic & strategic ties.

Talking about India's contribution to other nations in terms of providing anti-coronavirus vaccines, he said India is a world leader in the vaccine manufacturing sector.

"India is a world leader in the vaccine manufacturing sector. Two Indian companies have not only done the R&D but manufacturing of the vaccines also in the country, he said.

India Pavilion at EXPO 2020

On the India Pavilion, Dr Mandaviya said, it showcases India's rich culture and its 75 years of journey and provides detailed information on its industries and development. With its theme of a New and Self-reliant India, the Pavilion truly showcases the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and the rich cultural heritage of India.

Mandaviya also said that at the EXPO 2020 he met several officials from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and discussed with them issues related to pharma and health.

