Mansukh Mandaviya Holds Review Meet In Delhi With 6 AIIMS Hospitals

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with the six All India Institution of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals across the country at AIIMS New Delhi. He said in a statement, “I call upon all AIIMS to coordinate with each other so that we can provide the best healthcare to the public." Mandaviya has frequently mentioned the government’s role to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure of the country.

आज AIIMS नई दिल्ली से देश के 6 AIIMS की समीक्षा बैठक की।



AIIMS में आधुनिक infrastructure के निर्माण कार्य व रीसर्च तथा अनेक रोगों के विशेषज्ञ विभागों को लेकर चर्चा हुई



मैं देश के सब AIIMS से आह्वान करता हूं की आपस में समन्वय बनाए ताकि हम जनता को Best Healthcare उपलब्ध करवा सकें pic.twitter.com/fMAbKLSnEV — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 20, 2021

Earlier at an event in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the up-gradation of existing healthcare infrastructure is important for a healthy nation. The Union Minister further said that the good health of the citizens will assist in the fast development of the nation as both factors go hand in hand. He also added that indicators of health care play a pivotal role in upgrading and developing the parameters of socio-economic development and said that the government will soon announce decisions for this sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been adamant about providing effective healthcare to the citizens of the country, with special focus and attention towards people from economically weaker and downtrodden sections.

Setting up government facilities for better public healthcare

Even though Mandaviya said that Government Medical Colleges and AIIMS facilities can massively boost the healthcare infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir, this meeting could be held to make such decisions for other states that urgently require a boost in health infrastructure. It was announced earlier this year that there will be 14 new AIIMS medical schools across the country and a total of 22 new AIIMS will be built in India. Almost six institutes are already functional and the other 16 are at different stages of construction. However, most of them would be functional by the end of the year. AIIMS Awantipura will take the longest time as it will be completed by 2025. By placing AIIMS, considered as the most prestigious medical school in the country, in remote areas across the country, it will allow the region to progress as people will have access to their medical services. People travel from all around the country to visit the traditional AIIMS for treatment, however, soon people will not have to compete for treatment.

With ANI inputs