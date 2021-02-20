'Mantri Ji': Maldives FM Delivers Speech In Hindi, Likens Ties With India To Bird's Wings

As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the Maldivian capital Male on February 20, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said that the two nations are like the wings of a bird. Delivering his speech in Hindi, the Maldivian minister likened Indo-Maldivian ties to that of the synchronicity of the two wings of a bird. Starting his speech by addressing Dr Jaishankar as 'Mantri Ji', Abdullah Shahid said that Male and Delhi, like the wings of a bird, work in harmony, in the same interests, and with the aim to reach the same destination. He said that the two countries are connected to each other and that have historical, cultural, and strong ties.

"A bird in flight, stays true on course, with not one but two wings in synchronised motion. Our two countries are just like those wings. We work in harmony, we work together, with the same interests, aiming to reach the same destination" pic.twitter.com/9lmpDemjKY — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) February 20, 2021

Jaishankar’s visit to maritime neighbours

Jaishankar on Saturday arrived in the Maldives on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to Mauritius. He was received at Velana International Airport by his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel, Foreign Secretary Abdul Gafoor Mohamed, and Maldivian High Commissioner to India Hussain Niyaz. It is worth noting that the Indian EAM is visiting the Maldives at the invitation of Shahid and it is his second official visit to the Maldives, following his visit to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference in 2019.

During his visit, Jaishankar will be inaugurating some projects undertaken with Indian grant assistance. He will also witness the exchange of several agreements and MoUs between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that EAM’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius.

The MEA said, “During this visit, EAM will review the entire gamut of our bilateral ties as well as the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and hold discussions on the ongoing COVID situation, including India's continued assistance to the Maldives for its post-Covid economic recovery”.

Further, Jaishankar will also call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and have substantive discussions with the ministers for foreign affairs, defense, finance, economic development, and planning and infrastructure. He will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders. The MEA said that both Maldives and Mauritius are India's key maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

