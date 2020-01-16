'Many Visionary Initiatives Undertaken By Modi Government': Ratan Tata

Industrialist Ratan Tata while laying the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for undertaking numerous 'visionary initiatives'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony.

"Our Prime Minister, Home Minister and other members of the government have a vision for India. One can only be proud of what we have and support the government that is as visionary as this government has been. Many visionary initiatives are being taken up by the present regime," said Tata in his address.

'I wish I was 20 years younger'

The Tata Education Development Trust has partnered with the government in setting up the IIS which has been planned in Nasmed village of Gandhinagar.

"I wish I was 20 years younger so that I could contribute more and could join this initiative with more energy", said Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.

Speaking of the importance of skills in today's world and how it can help the youth in capitalizing opportunities, Tata said, "Most of the youth in the country need adequate opportunities. They will get this opportunity only when they are fully skilled. Without their skills, we cannot advance the country in the direction of progress."

"We need new skills and new capabilities. And this is possible only with visionary thinking, as we can understand from the establishment of this institution today, " he said.

The industrialist also thanked the Prime Minister for giving him the opportunity to work in this mission and be a part of the skill development programme.

The Narendra Modi led government has run various initiatives, one of them being Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Also known as 'Skill India Programme', it is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The objective of this Skill Certification Scheme is to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.

