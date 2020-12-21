Martyred Squadron Leader Samir Abrol's Wife Garima Abrol Is Now An Air Force Officer

Garima Abrol, wife of martyred Squadron leader Samir Abrol, who died in an air crash in February 2019, completed her training from Air Force Academy on Saturday, according to Defence PRO, Shillong. She has now become an Indian Air Force Officer. Garima, along with 114 other flight cadets, was conferred with 'President's Commission' during the passing out parade held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at this event.

Garima becoming an Air Officer

Ms Garima Abrol, now Flying Officer Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, who lost his life an Air Accident, passed out from Air Force Academy yesterday.



Garima had posted an emotional note for her husband

Garima Abrol took to Instagram on February 2, 2019, and had penned down a heartfelt note for her husband, a few days after his tragic death. A few excerpts from the post read: "Unforgiving is a job of a test pilot, Someone has to risk it to show others the light" (sic). Check out the post:

On February 1, 2019, Squadron leader Samir Abrol, along with another martyred officer Siddhartha Negi, lost his life after his Mirage-2000 trainer aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru. Siddhartha Negi and Squadron Leader Samir Abrol were taking the plane for an acceptance test flight after it had been upgraded by the HAL. An eye-witness had said the plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.

