MASSIVE: All Passenger & Express Trains To Shut Down On 'Janta Curfew' Sunday

In a massive development, Indian Railways on Friday has announced that there will be a pan-India shutdown for all passenger trains on Sunday on account of 'Janta curfew'. The Railways has released a statement stating that all trains originating from 22:00 hrs on 21 March to 24:00 hrs on 22 March will be suspended. Passenger trains already on run on Sunday at 7:00 Hrs will be allowed to run on the 'Janta curfew' day.

Moreover, Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Secunderabad shall be reduced to a bare minimum level only to cater to essential travel requirements on March 22, Sunday. Similarly, for mails/express trains originating on the day of 'Janta curfew' are being cancelled, but those already running will be allowed to proceed.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working. India's current tally stands at 218 cases, where 22 have been discharged and 4 deaths.

