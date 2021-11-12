Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kashmir's Baramulla, Firefighters Continue To Douse Flames

Massive fire broke out in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, November 12. As per preliminary reports, fire broke out in the Jamkash Motor Vehicles

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Baramulla

Twitter


In a serious accident, a massive fire broke out in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, November 12. As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out in the Jamkash Motor Vehicles in the evening. The Police officers and firefighters had arrived at the spot to douse the flames. They are continuously working along with local volunteers to put out the raging fire in the region.
 



(Note: It is a breaking story, more details awaited.)
 

Image:Twitter

READ | 3 suspected drug peddlers from Chhatisgarh arrested in Jammu
READ | Jammu Municipal Corporation awards foundation for rescuing over 368 stray animals
READ | One held with heroin in Jammu
READ | Absconding drug peddler held in Jammu
READ | Eight vehicles involved in illegal mining in Jammu seized
Tags: Baramulla, Massive fire, North Kashmir
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND