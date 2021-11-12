Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kashmir's Baramulla, Firefighters Continue To Douse Flames

In a serious accident, a massive fire broke out in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, November 12. As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out in the Jamkash Motor Vehicles in the evening. The Police officers and firefighters had arrived at the spot to douse the flames. They are continuously working along with local volunteers to put out the raging fire in the region.



Massive fire breaks out in J&K's Baramulla

Baramulla, Nov 12 : A massive fire broke out in Jamkash Motor Vehicles in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening.



Police and firefighters soon reached the spot to douse the flames, according to officials. pic.twitter.com/hkLWQtoQDo — Bilal_Dar (@bilaldar22) November 12, 2021





(Note: It is a breaking story, more details awaited.)



Image:Twitter