Massive Gold Seizure At Kozhikode Airport On Third Consecutive Day; Over 2 Kg Gold Seized

In a significant operation carried out by Customs Intelligence officials, a staggering 2,085 grams of mixed gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.15 crore, were seized from two passengers arriving on Air India Express flights from Dubai and Kuwait at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala, on June 8.

The authorities seized three capsules from Riaz Ahmed Puthur Hamza (41), a resident of Kasaragod Mogral Puthur, who arrived from Dubai. These capsules contained 990 grams of gold alloy, estimated to be worth around Rs 55 lakh. Additionally, four capsules containing 1,095 grams of a gold alloy, worth approximately Rs 60 lakh, were recovered from Mannammal Suhail (32), a native of Kozhikode, who had arrived from Kuwait. The capsules were hidden in the renal cavity.

Surge in gold smuggling cases at Kozhikode Airport

The surge in gold smuggling cases at Kozhikode Airport has become a cause for concern and the recent incidents shed light on the escalating smuggling activities in the region. Notably, the recent incident marks the third successful seizure in a short period. On June 8, Hakim (26), a resident of Malappuram, was apprehended at the airport with smuggled gold worth Rs 50 lakhs.

Furthermore, on June 6 and 7, Customs Intelligence officials intercepted two passengers from Malappuram who had arrived from Dubai. These individuals had concealed 1,838 grams of mixed gold, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, within their bodies. Muhammad Shafi (33) was found carrying four capsules containing 1,260 grams of gold alloy worth about Rs 70 lakh, while Chakidipuram Sabib (28) was caught with two capsules containing 578 grams of gold alloy worth approximately Rs 30 lakh. Notably, a total of over Rs 3.5 crore of gold has been seized in the last three days.

Apart from this, on May 17, 1.884 kg gold of worth Rs 1.17 crore was caught from Shabna from Kunnamangalam who arrived at the Kozhikode airport from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the government, Kerala accounts for the maximum cases of smuggled gold seized in the country for the year 2022. In Kerala, 690 kg of yellow metal was recovered in 948 cases in 2022, up from 587 kg in 2021 and 406 kg in 2020. Besides Kerala, high gold seizures (till November 2022) were reported from Maharashtra (474 kg in 484 cases), Tamil Nadu (440 kg in 809 cases) and West Bengal (369 kg in 214 cases).