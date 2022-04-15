Massive Impact Of Republic's Khargone Expose: MP Govt Says 'will Use Videos As Proof'

Moments after Republic put forth fresh visuals depicting the truth of the violence that transpired in Khargone, the Madhya Pradesh government reacted by saying that they would use the visuals as proof. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Madhya Pradesh government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that they would utilise the proof in the investigation of the violence that broke out on Ram Navmi.

In one of the clips, two groups can be seen attacking each other in presence of police personnel, who remain mere spectators to the incident. The second clip depicts hundreds of protesters blocking the Sheetala Mata Mandir located on Goshala Marg Road near Taalab chowk of Khargone. The idols of Hindu deities were also broken.

'Timeline of Republic's video on Khargone absolutely correct'

A Member of Parliament from Khargone, Gajendra Singh Patel, while responding to the footage on the channel, said, "The footage that has come to you is real. There is a temple of Goddess Sheetala and near it are the homes of some Hindu families. Behind it is a slum of Muslims. In the visuals, you can see the people of one community running, breaking the cameras installed on the road. Someone from the crowd looks at the temple and asks to break the temple. Two guys thereafter, go and try and break the lock of the temple. They then pelted stones at the houses of the Hindus."

"The timeline of the incident is absolutely right. The videos are viral, and in the visuals, the attackers, as well as those attacked, are clearly being seen," Patel said, adding, "It is a very unfortunate incident, Neither the Hindus nor the other communities would have ever imagined the happening of such an incident."

Khargone violence

On April 10, several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said. After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas, which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items.

More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages will be made from the rioters.