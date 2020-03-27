The Debate
Coronavirus: India To Participate In WHO's Drug Trial For COVID-19, Cases Soar To 724

General News

Indian Medical Council of Research, on Friday, revealed that India will soon participate in WHO 'solidarity trial' for developing potential drugs for COVID-19

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai |
India

In a massive development, the Indian Medical Council of Research, on Friday, revealed that India will soon participate in WHO 'solidarity trial' for developing potential drugs for COVID-19, in the daily press briefing. Moreover, Health secretary Lav Agarwal stated that ICMR will try to look at repurposing molecules to get a clear clue on the drug work in labs. He added that If it is successful, ICMR can take it to trials.

Coronavirus: ICMR predicts delay in 'community transmission' by 3 weeks due to quarantine

ICMR: India to take part in WHO drug trials

Cabinet Secretary warns states of gaps in screening '15 lakh foreign arrivals in 2 months'

Russia FMBA: '3 prototype vaccines ready'

Last week, Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) stated that three prototypes of a vaccine against COVID-19 have been readied, as per international reports. The clinical tests on mice were already underway since Thursday. The results of the pilot tests are expected in June and the vaccine is expected to be ready in 11 months.

China approves clinical trials on vaccine for virus

Similarly, China approved the start of clinical trials on a vaccine for the new coronavirus on Monday. The recombinant vaccine for the disease COVID-19 was developed by China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Wuhan, China's Central Television (CCTV) reported. Chen Wei, the leader of the research team at the academy, said all preparations had been made for the vaccine's "safety, effectiveness, controllable quality, and mass production".

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India to participate in WHO drug trials; cases rise to 724

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 66 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 135. 17 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15. 
 

First Published:
