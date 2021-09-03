Mathura Villagers Protest Against Hospital After 11 People Die Due To 'dengue-like Fever'

Following the death of 11 people due to dengue-like fever in Kaunh village of Mathura district, the residents on Thursday, 2nd September, locals staged a protest against the chief medical officer. The villagers demanded the officials to set up a hospital to control the viral disease transmission in the region. Kaunh village is the most affected region in the district.

As per the Mathura district health department's official figure, as of September 2, nearly 14 people and 12 children have died in the last 23 days due to dengue-like or viral fever in the district.

A villager, Khem Singh, said, "Until now, there have been 11 deaths in the village. We are on hunger strike against the administration for not providing adequate facilities for our people. The administration has not done satisfactory work in our village. In the 75 years, the administration and the government have not enough so that we can trust our government hospital for medical treatment."

Demanding the deployment of medical teams in the village, he said, "The government could have deployed a team from Lucknow on war-footing but no one is here. District Chief Medical Officer Rachna Gupta is in the village. The CMO is asking for a transfer from this region".

Firozabad witnesses surge in deaths due to Dengue

As of September 2, 36 children and five adults died due to dengue & other suspected disease, in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. An ICMR team has also collected serum samples from the ones affected and is conducting different tests to ascertain diseases other than dengue.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Firozabad on Sunday and assured that teams would be set up to ascertain the cause of deaths. He also met the children admitted at the Firozabad Medical College and visited the homes of those who had passed away. While Firozabad MLA, Manish Asiza claimed that mismanagement in the administration might have led to the sudden influx in deaths.

COVID situation Uttar Pradesh

To date, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 17.1 lakh COVID cases with 22,825 deaths. The state has administered a total of 7,59,82,306 COVID vaccine doses across 5,133 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI)