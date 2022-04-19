Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In India, Set To Visit Varanasi With PM Modi

On Monday, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth landed in Rajkot, Gujarat, with a high-level team and his wife Kobita Jugnauth as part of an eight-day visit to India. The Prime Minister of Mauritius is visiting India on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation.

Minister of AYUSH and former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal took to his Twitter handle to inform about the arrival of PM Jugnauth. He posted a few pictures from the latter's arrival at the airport with some other photos of the event and wrote, "Glad to receive Honourable PM of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Rajkot. Extended heartiest welcome for his visit to Gujarat where he will be taking part in important programmes that will further strengthen ties between maritime neighbours."

Glad to receive Hon'ble PM of Mauritius Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Rajkot. Extended heartiest welcome for his visit to Gujarat where he will be taking part in important programmes that will further strengthen ties between maritime neighbours 🇮🇳🇲🇺. pic.twitter.com/utK3xOqFp2 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 18, 2022

On April 19, PM Jugnauth will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Jugnauth will also participate in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20, along with PM Modi.

A cultural evening to honour PM Pravind Jugnauth

A cultural evening was also organised to welcome the Mauritius Prime Minister. Sharing some glimpses from the cultural event organised for the Mauritius PM, Sarbananda Sonowal wrote in his latest tweet, “India meets Mauritius. A wonderful evening of culture and traditions in honour of PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in Rajkot. Sharing some beautiful moments.”

India meets Mauritius. A wonderful evening of culture and traditions in honour of PM Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in Rajkot. Sharing some beautiful moments. pic.twitter.com/daATTzK7sB — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 18, 2022

PM Jugnauth set to visit Varanasi

The Mauritius PM will also pay a visit to Varanasi apart from his official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi. Further talking about the ties between India and Mauritius, the MEA said that India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture, and heritage and the upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Mauritius' Secretary to the Cabinet NK Ballah in New Delhi last week, saying that the two countries' bilateral relationship was "progressing from strength to strength."

According to ANI reports, PM Modi and Mauritius PM Jugnauth virtually inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius earlier this month. They also unveiled the Civil Service College and an 8 MW Solar PV Farm project in Mauritius, both of which are being funded by India.

(With ANI inputs)

