MEA Responds To Pak Raising Kashmir In SAARC COVID-19 Meet, Calls It 'unwarranted'

In response to Pakistan raking up Kashmir in the important SAARC COVID-19 meet, sources on Sunday, state that the Ministry of External Affairs has called it 'unwarranted and out of context'. Moreover, government sources have also commented that Khan's Special assistant on Health sent by Pakistan was uncomfortable in speaking and was given a slip (to recite from) - which the MEA believes was 'churlish approach'. Slamming the unwanted politicisation, sources said that it was a humanitarian issue that was politicised by Pakistan.

Pakistan raises Kashmir at SAARC COVID-19 meet, demands lifting of 'lockdown in J&K'

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant Dr. Zafar Mirza took a shocking political jibe at the SAARC Conference on COVID-19 by raking up Kashmir while discussing the seven countries' efforts to battle the epidemic. Mirza expressed his 'concerns' that 19 cases have been detected in Jammu-Kashmir. Demanding India remove the 'lockdown in J&K immediately', he said it was imperative in the face of the emergency. The Pakistan Prime Minister was the only country leader who did not attend the meeting.

"We hope that during this COVID-19 our member countries will provide access to all the regions. In this regard, it is a matter of concern that COVID-19 has reported from Jammu and Kashmir. In the view of emergency its imperative that all lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir must be lifted immediately, opening up communication and movement," said Mirza. Moreover, reports state that Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing into Mirza's alleged involvement in smuggling 20 million face masks abroad.

Pakistan locks down POK

Incidentally, the Pakistan administration has imposed a health emergency across Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Friday as 'a precautionary measure' in spite of allegedly reporting no cases of COVID-19. The Pakistan government has announced that all the schools, colleges and universities across PoK will remain shut till April 6 and has installed strict screening mechanism at all 11 entry points. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the tally of Coronavirus cases has risen upto 34, as of date.

