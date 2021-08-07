MEA Holds Talks With Qatar FM's Special Envoy, Discusses Doha Peace Process On Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla met Qatar’s special envoy for conflict resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, who has played a key role in the Afghan peace process, on Saturday, 7 August 2021, to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn country. According to Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, the duo met "for Counter-terrorism & Mediation in Conflict Resolution." They talked about the Doha peace process in Afghanistan and their concerns about the country's deteriorating security situation.

Bagchi tweeted, "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met H.E. Mr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism & Mediation in Conflict Resolution." He added, "Discussed Doha peace process on Afghanistan & concerns over the deteriorating security situation there."

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met H.E. Mr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism & Mediation in Conflict Resolution. pic.twitter.com/srVWSUZ4zc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 7, 2021

Al-Qahtani, who is the Qatari foreign minister's special envoy for counter-terrorism and conflict resolution mediation, is in India for a two-day visit. Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani met with the external affairs ministry's point-person for Afghanistan on Friday, 6 August 2021, to discuss the latest developments in the Afghan nation.

Also, he met with joint secretary JP Singh of the external affairs ministry's Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran (PAI) desk and exchanged views on the present situation in Afghanistan and recent advances in the Afghan peace process. On Friday, he met with Sanjay Bhattacharya, the secretary in charge of consular matters and abroad Indian relations.

The Qatari diplomat's visit to India comes only days before two crucial consultations in Doha on the Afghan situation. On August 11, Russia will host a summit of the "extended troika," which includes China, the United States, and Pakistan. Later this month, Qatar will hold a separate conference between the Afghan side and regional and international partners. Various stakeholders expect these discussions to assist in restarting the Afghan peace process, which has been halted for months due to the Taliban's brutal drive to seize land and metropolitan centres, including provincial capitals.

Al-Qahtani confirmed in June that Indian diplomats were in negotiations with the Taliban, which was initially. He said at the time that the Indian side is engaging the Taliban since the group is considered a vital component in any future government in Kabul. He stated that Qatar would not recognise any forceful takeover attempt in Afghanistan. India, too, has spoken out against any forcible takeover in Afghanistan, claiming that such a regime would be devoid of legitimacy, and has backed calls for an early and complete ceasefire as well as the restart of political talks.

Picture Credit: @DRSJaishankar/@MEAIndia-Twitter