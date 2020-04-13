The Debate
After Uruguay Diplomat's Covid Lockdown Violation & Wrangle; MEA Tells Community To Adhere

General News

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued advisories to all the diplomats residing in the country to strictly follow the Covid lockdown guidelines

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
MEA

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued advisories to all the diplomats residing in the country to strictly follow lockdown guidelines. MEA in its advisory said that a limited number of curfew passes for essential work were provided. 

This development comes after an Uruguayan Diplomat was caught violating the lockdown rules in Delhi's Vasant Vihar by the Delhi Police on Saturday. She was caught cycling without wearing a face mask and gloves and when the patrolling police officials tried to stop her she was seen arguing with them. The police officer was accompanied by two lady constables at the time of the incident. 

First Published:
