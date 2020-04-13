After Uruguay Diplomat's Covid Lockdown Violation & Wrangle; MEA Tells Community To Adhere

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued advisories to all the diplomats residing in the country to strictly follow lockdown guidelines. MEA in its advisory said that a limited number of curfew passes for essential work were provided.

Ministry of External Affairs has been regularly issuing advisories for Embassies & its personnel to strictly follow lockdown guidelines. We've issued a very limited number of curfew passes for essential work: Government Sources

We will continue to advise the diplomatic community to adhere to the lockdown guidelines as it is in their interest and well being of each and everyone: Government Sources

This development comes after an Uruguayan Diplomat was caught violating the lockdown rules in Delhi's Vasant Vihar by the Delhi Police on Saturday. She was caught cycling without wearing a face mask and gloves and when the patrolling police officials tried to stop her she was seen arguing with them. The police officer was accompanied by two lady constables at the time of the incident.

