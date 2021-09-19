MEA Jaishankar Meets Serbian FM Nikola Selaković; Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar welcomed his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic on Sunday and reiterated the intense political partnership between the two countries and the individualistic approach of the two nations towards international politics. The leader agreed to take forward the long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side. Selakovic is on a two-day visit to India.

"Warm and fruitful discussions with Serbian FM Nikola Selaković. Reaffirmed our strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics. Agreed to take forward our long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side," Minister Jaishankar said.

India-Serbia talk means to enhance bilateral ties

The Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Selakovic met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House where both leaders held talks on enhancing bilateral relations. Selakovic is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs, at Sapru House in New Delhi on Monday. He is also scheduled to visit Rajghat.

Selakovic had last held a dialogue with Ambassador of India to Serbia Subrata Bhattacharjee in November 2020, who handed the Serbian Foreign Affairs minister a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaishankar on the occasion of Selakovic’s appointment to the position of foreign minister.

India-Serbia relations

India and Serbia, over the last few years, have ramped up high-level bilateral exchanges and closer interactions to boost trade cooperation and strengthen economic cooperation. While India and Serbia have exchanged several ministerial visits, India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu paid a visit to Prime Minister of Serbia, Aleksander Vučić in September 2018 on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations wherein the two ally countries jointly released commemorative stamps on the renowned Serbian scientist and inventor, Nikola Tesla and the great spiritual leader of India, Swami Vivekananda.

EAM Jaishankar meets Saudi Foreign Minister

Earlier the day, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar met the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Bin Farhan. Both parties held talks on key socio-political points and also discussed issues related to the COVID pandemic.

"A cordial and productive meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan. Discussed our cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of our strategic partnership. Very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific," External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stated.

"Urged early resumption of direct flights to Saudi Arabia. Agreed to work closely on all Covid-related challenges, including travel," Jaishankar added.

