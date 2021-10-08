Last Updated:

MEA Secy Highlights Importance Of India-ASEAN Nations' Common Culture & Heritage

The MEA secretary also touched upon several pertinent issues related to the diplomatic and strategic partnership btw India-ASEAN in these trying times.

MEA

The Secretary (East) of Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Friday addressed the valedictory session of the third India-ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) conference and highlighted the importance of the common cultural and civilization heritage in strengthening the strategic partnership.

The MEA secretary also touched upon several issues related to the diplomatic and strategic partnership in these trying times. She stressed that India and other South-East Asian nations have immense potential to build stronger ties.

MEA Secy Riva Das highlights imp of common culture between India- ASEAN nations


Highlighting today’s conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "SecyEast @rivagdas addressed the Valedictory Session of the 3rd India-ASEAN conference on Cultural & Civilizational Linkages today. Underscored the importance of India-ASEAN common cultural & civilization heritage in strengthening our Strategic Partnership in contemporary times," added Bagchi.

Das had previously attended the India ASEAN Business Summit on Thursday, when she emphasised on the importance of ASEAN-India cooperation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

"The potential of ASEAN-India Cooperation in post-pandemic recovery highlighted by Secy East @rivagdas while addressing the session of ASEAN HoMs," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs."Taking forward ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership! India ASEAN Business Summit organized today by CII @FollowCII and #MEA," added Bagchi.

ASEAN major hub for India’s global economic involvement: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated on Thursday that ASEAN is a vital centre for India's global economic involvement and that India would like to revisit the level of commitment it has set for the collaboration with the South-East Asian bloc.

EAM Jaishankar said that while India's relations with the ASEAN are rooted in history, geography, and culture, what has invigorated them in recent years is a rising understanding of the potential they contain for our shared interests and progress.
"What has energised them in recent years is a growing awareness of the potential they hold for our mutual interests and development. As our cooperation grew in the course of the last 25 years, new facets and domains emerged for collaboration."

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to the minister, has set the tone for how most countries approach economic issues and has even affected our way of life.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia

