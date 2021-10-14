MEA Takes Cognizance Of Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence; 'India In Touch With Authorities'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday issued its first response to the attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh in which three people were killed and 60 others were injured. Multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila were reported late on Wednesday, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts.

Referring to the incident, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy and the High Commission in Dhaka are in close contact with Bangladesh authorities on the developments and trust the administration with conducting a fair investigation on the matter.

"We have seen disturbing reports involving attacks on religious places. We note the Bangladesh government's prompt response. We understand that the government has deployed security and police and the festivities have continued. Our Embassy and High Commission in Dhaka is in close contact with the Bangladesh authority in the capital as well as at the local level. We leave the investigation authority on the Bangladesh administration," Bagchi informed during a press briefing.

Former Bangladesh Minister Hasanul Haq Inu, reacting to the incidents, said the attacks seem to have been organised by terrorist communal forces adding that the police has opened fire at the rioters. Speaking to Republic TV, Inu said except for the five pockets where the unrest took place on Wednesday, the police have ensured peace and tranquillity in all the regions.

"It is not a general phenomenon in Bangladesh. Communal violence and attack on religious places do not generally take place in the country. The terrorist communal forces are trying to create unrest in the country," the former minister said.

According to local news agencies, a local temple in Cumilla was vandalized after allegations of blasphemy triggered social media storm on Wednesday. As clashes broke out in the city, the administration and the police tried to bring the situation under control, it said.

Temples & Pandals vandalised in Bangladesh, 3 dead

Incidents of vandalism were also reported from Hindu temples in Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, and Cox's Bazar's Pekua, the report said. At one stage, the situation went out of control and riots started spreading to a number of Durga Puja venues, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. The local administration and the police were reportedly attacked as they tried to maintain law and order.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, at least three people were killed and many others injured as a mob and the police clashed in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila following the incident in Cumilla.

Later, the elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed to bring the situation under control, the report said.

The religious affairs ministry issued an emergency notice, urging members of the public not to take the law into their hands as it reiterated calls to maintain communal harmony and peace, it said.

The Bangladesh government has deployed the BGB in 22 districts after multiple attacks on Hindu temples during Durga Puja celebrations, the report said.



Image: PTI/Republicworld.com