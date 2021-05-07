MEA Thanks 'EU-partner' Poland For Sending 100 Oxygen Concentrators To India

In the wake of the devastating spread of COVID-19 infections, Poland stepped forward in lending its medical support to India. On Friday, a total of 100 oxygen concentrators arrived from Poland in the National Capital as a part of humanitarian assistance amid grave repercussions of the virus spread in India.

Earlier today, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged receipt of the same and paid his gratitude for the delivered consignment. He posted,

International collaboration continues! Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland. Thank our EU partner 🇵🇱 for this support. pic.twitter.com/VBqWC8ikoP — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 7, 2021

Nations solidarity to India's COVID-19 crisis

Amid ascending COVID-19 figures in India, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, several countries have been outpouring solidarity with India's ordeals. Previously, Romania on behalf of the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward in providing assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against the destructive COVID-19 second-wave. This inflow of medical oxygen from overseas would meet oxygen requisites across states which are currently facing grave shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

Earlier today, a shipment containing 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators amongst other medical supplies arrived in India from the Netherlands. Establishing that India values this support from the Netherlands, MEA spokesperson informed on Twitter that another round of medical equipment would be consigned over the coming days. He said,

Further strengthening our multifaceted cooperation. First of the shipment of 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators & other medical supplies from Netherlands arrives. Over the coming days, remaining medical equipment would be shipped. Value this support from our friend 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/P3zGZwW3X5 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 6, 2021

Switzerland too came forward in lending their support to India, Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to pay his gratitude and establish the long-standing friendship between the two nations. He said,

Taking forward our close, broad and longstanding friendship. Grateful to Switzerland for consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKFmYbCvsV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 6, 2021

Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of the second wave of the pandemic has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, solidarity has been an outpouring from numerous countries.

COVID-19 tally India

India breached a new grim record after it recorded 4,12,262 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This was the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19. Extended the total tally of cases in India to 2,10,77,410. As of May 7, there are 35,66,398 active COVID-19 cases in the country which has witnessed 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.48 crore, the health ministry said on Thursday. On the 111th day (May 6) of the vaccination drive, a total of 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given -- 10,24,548 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,73,982 took the second dose -- according to a provisional report, the ministry said,