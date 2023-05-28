Meet Bimal Patel, Architect Behind New Parliament Building; Know His Fees And More

Bimal Hasmukh Patel, 64-year-old is the architect of the triangular structure of the newly built Parliament, which is slated to be inaugurated, on May 28, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Gujarat-based architect is a pioneer in his field and is a name behind some completed and ongoing projects. Central Vista revamp project being his crown jewel, Patel is responsible for designing the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and was behind the first-of-its-kind Sabarmati Riverfront project.

Who is Bimal Patel?

A distinguished architect with more than three decades of expertise, Bimal Hasmukh Patel has expertise in urban planning and design. Patel currently serves as the president of CEPT University in Ahmedabad (formerly known as the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology) and leads HCP Design Planning and Management Private Limited, an architecture, planning, and project management firm. His father, Hasmukh C. Patel, founded HCP Design Planning and Management Private Limited in 1960.

Prior to enrolling in the School of Architecture at the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT), Bimal Patel completed his primary education at St. Xavier's High School, Loyola Hall in Ahmedabad. In 1995, he received his PhD from UC Berkeley in the US. In 1990, Bimal began working for his father, Hasmukh Patel.

The Gujarat-based architect with over 35 years of experience has not only crafted the nation’s new parliament but also associated his name with several prestigious building projects, including the Sabarmati Riverfront development project; the Aga Khan Academy, Hyderabad; the Indian Institute of Management, Hyderabad; the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; and the Mumbai Port Trust Development Project.

For his outstanding work in the field of architecture, in addition to the Padma Shri in 2019, Bimal Patel also bagged the Aga Khan Award in 1992, the United Nations Centre for Human Settlements' Award of Excellence in 1998, the World Architecture Award in 2001, and the Prime Minister’s National Award for Excellence in Urban Planning and Design in 2006.

Bimal Patel’s firm, HCP Designs, won the consulting bid for the Central Vista Project, under which the new parliament building has been built.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier stated that, Patel's firm will get Rs 229.75 crore for consultancy services, which include preparing the master plan for the project, encompassing designs, landscape, cost estimation, and plans to integrate traffic as well as parking facilities.