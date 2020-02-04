Meet Usha Chaumar, A Former Manual Scavenger Who Was Awarded Padma Shri

Usha Chaumar from Alwar, who was once a manual scavenger, won the Padma Shri Award on January 26 and has inspired everyone with her journey filled with diversity. Chaumar won the 4th most prestigious civilian award along with 118 others for becoming the President of Sulabh International and taking outstanding steps in social work. The former manual scavenger fought all odds in her life and now also spreads awareness against manual scavenging.

Former manual scavenger, Usha Chaumar, who through decades of service has risen to become President of Sulabh International, at the forefront of environmental sanitation - awarded the Padma Shri for her distinguished service to the Nation. #PadmaAwards2020 #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/TC0s4lF2AK — Padma Awards (@PadmaAwards) January 29, 2020

While speaking to the reporters, Chaumar confessed that her journey has been full of 'drastic changes' one after the other. Even though she started manual scavenging at the age of seven, she went on to win the Padma Shri at the age of 42. She credited Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International for making her leave that work in 2003. Chamar further acknowledged that she 'never thought' she would be able to leave manual scavenging but it was Pathak who 'made that happen' for her.

An overwhelmed #UshaChaumar is conveying her heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder of @SulabhIntl , for the incredible national honour #PadmaAwards2020 that has come her way. https://t.co/k6WopZO1ga pic.twitter.com/hyd4c2wduy — Sulabh International (@SulabhIntl) January 26, 2020

Chaumar met the Prime Minister

The Padma Shri awardee also reportedly said that she has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'four times' and that she has also tied a Rakhi to him. The President of Sulabh International also applauded PM Modi for raising awareness on the issue of cleanliness.

While talking about manual scavenging, Chaumar also said that 'no one should do that work' because it further leads to untouchability. According to her, people who do such work are 'looked down by society'. Chaumar's family is also 'very happy' with the award and she claims that she has made 'entire Alwar proud'.

