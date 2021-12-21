Meghalaya: 2 IEDs, Live Grenade, Ammunition Recovered During Counter-insurgency Operation

On Tuesday, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered in Meghalaya's Rechangre village. One IED was built in a pressure cooker and another in a tin plaint box during a counter-insurgency operation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills. Both IEDs were detonated in the field, and a case was opened.

West Garo Hills police collected one live grenade and six live 7.62mm ammunition from Du'magitok hamlet, about 15 kilometres from Tura, in another counter-insurgency operation on Tuesday, December 21. Meanwhile, the state has been focusing on increasing tourism and sports facilities.

Meghalaya: 2 IEDs, live grenade, ammunition recovered during separate counter-insurgency operation

Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, announced on Tuesday that the state government has received Rs 700 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to promote and expand the state's tourist sector. The state government has set aside Rs 350 crore for each of the Khasi and Garo Hills regions out of the entire amount. Chief Minister Sangma made the news at a foundation stone laying ceremony for a Tourism Department eco-resort in Sakal A duma village, which is part of the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve in the West Garo Hills area. According to Sangma, the facility will be one of the top tourist resorts in the northeastern region, and the project will cost Rs 23 crore and be completed in a year.

Meghalaya boosting tourism and sports

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative will be the property of the people of the region, pointing out that the promotion and growth of sustainable tourism require local cooperation. The state's Water Reservoir Project, which will conserve and maintain rivers, streams, and other water bodies, would be realised shortly, according to the Chief Minister.

Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, announced on Tuesday that the state is upgrading sports facilities worth Rs 425 crore. The Chief Minister, who laid the foundation stone for the upgrade of the JN Sports Complex here, said it will help cultivate the potential of young boys and girls and offer a big boost to the sports sector.

The state will also have a world-class indoor stadium, which will cost Rs 100 crore and be sponsored by the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects. Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has accepted a proposal to issue the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Rules 2021 to put the Act into effect, allowing the Excise Department to not only exploit the revenue potential of both online and physical gaming but also to regulate gaming in the state.

