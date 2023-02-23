Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: How to find your name on the voters’ list?

The north-eastern state of Meghalaya is all set to cast its vote on Monday, February 27 for the 2023 Assembly elections to elect 60 representatives.

The unicameral legislature of the Meghalaya Assembly held its last elections in 2018. Conrad Kongkal Sangma took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He assumed the presidency of the ruling National People’s Party in 2016 following the death of his father, former chief minister, and former speaker of the Lok Sabha, P.A. Sanghma.

The chief electoral officers of all states and union territories have developed websites with statistics and local interest material. On these websites, you can also find the most recent electoral rolls using a search function. The respective states’ list can be accessed by visiting the website https://eci.gov.in/

A ‘Please select State/Ut’ option appears at the bottom of the homepage, and clicking it pops up a dialogue box with a list of the states and union territories in alphabetical order. Selecting the state will redirect to a narrowed-down state list’s page. For instance, selecting Meghalaya will redirect to https://ceomeghalaya.nic.in/, which has comprehensive details of the Meghalaya Assembly elections of 2023.

Clicking on the ‘GENERAL ELECTION TO THE MEGHALAYA LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY, 2023’ will redirect to https://ceomeghalaya.nic.in/electionconducted/mla2023/mla-election-2023.html which has a list of:

List of Contesting Candidates 2023-7A

Validly Nominated candidates as on 8th Feb

Party Wise Validly nominated Candidates as on 8th Feb, 2023

It further shows a list of ‘star Campaigner’ including BJP’INC, JANTA DAL, AITC

How to find your name on the Voter’s List for Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023?

Clicking on the https://ceomeghalaya.nic.in/erolls/erolls-general-electors.html will land you on the page:

An option to download ‘Electoral Roll PDF’ will enable you to select your respective constituency and ward. After entering the ‘Captcha’ you will be able to download the list of the Voters for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023.