‘Mein Kuch Bolunga To…’: Sunny Deol Finally Responds To Bank Of Baroda’s Auction Notice

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday refused to comment on the ongoing controversy revolving around Bank of Baroda's property auction notice to him and said that he does not want to comment on the matter as it’s personal and his words will be misinterpreted. The actor’s response came after the state-owned bank was about to auction his Juhu bungalow to recover a loan (Rs 56 crore) given to him. However, the e-auction notice sent to Sunny Deol was withdrawn by the bank citing “technical reasons”.

"I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Mein kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge," Sunny Deol was quoted as saying.

Sunny Deol receives notice

Bank of Baroda on Sunday, August 20, put up the auction notice of a villa owned by actor and sitting BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol to recover the dues of Rs 56 crore in a national newspaper. However, the bank later on Monday (August 21) cited two major reasons for withdrawing the auction notice of actor-cum-politician Sunny Deol's upscale property in Mumbai’s Juhu.

"First, the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Secondly, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002. An application has been made for physical possession by the Bank with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on August 1, 2023, which is pending for permission," a Bank of Baroda spokesperson said in a statement.

“The borrower has approached the bank for settling the dues as per the sale notice published on August 20, wherein the borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted," the bank said.

Politics over the issue

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Monday raised questions on the notice withdrawal and took a swipe at the BJP MP stating that the media coverage made Bank of Baroda to issue a "clarification", ultimately leading it to withdraw the notice citing “technical reasons”.

“Undoubtedly, the public outcry and the media coverage has led the Bank of Baroda to issue a clarification on the so-called ‘technical reasons’ behind its withdrawal of its notice of yesterday regarding the property of BJP MP Sunny Deol,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, adding, “There will be no auction. Hopefully, there will be action in recovering the Rs. 56 crores owed to it by the BJP MP.”

Undoubtedly, the public outcry and the media coverage has led the Bank of Baroda to issue a clarification on the so-called ‘technical reasons’ behind its withdrawal of its notice of yesterday regarding the property of BJP MP Sunny Deol.



There will be no auction. Hopefully,… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 21, 2023

Sunny Deol, whose latest movie "Gadar 2" is a box office hit and has grossed over Rs 300 crore so far, was placed on the default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan, interest and penalty. Notably, the actor, a BJP leader, is a member of Parliament from Punjab.