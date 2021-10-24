Mercury drops as rains lash Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.

According to officials of the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received heavy showers since morning, leading to a drop in mercury by a few notches.

Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana as well, they said.

The present change in weather in the region was caused by a Western Disturbance, a MeT official here said. PTI SUN TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)