MHA Allows Unrestricted Inter-state & Intra-state Travel; Issues Guidelines For 'Unlock 1'

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020, in containment zones. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

READ | Centre Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 30; Phase-wise Reopening Planned

Unrestricted movement of persons and goods

In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the guidelines for phased re-opening of the country or as it has termed — Unlock 1. It has allowed unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods which would require no separate permission/ approval/ e-permit. During the two-month-long lockdown, permits issued by authorities were necessary to travel.

The MHA has, however, maintained that if a state/union territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will have to give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 15 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far reported 1,73,763 COVID-19 cases of which 82,370 people have recovered while 4,971 have died. There are currently 86,422 active cases, which means the recovery rate is close to the 50% mark. The fourth phase of the lockdown was due to end on Sunday, May 31.