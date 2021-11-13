MHA Debunks News Of Mosque Vandalization In Tripura; Urges People To Keep Calm

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday called the reports of a mosque being vandalized and damaged in Tripura 'fake, and a complete misrepresentation of facts'. The MHA requested the people to remain calm and avoid being misguided by such reports. The statement of the Ministry comes after violence broke out in Maharashtra's Amravati amid protests against recent incidents in Tripura.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues statement

There have been news reports circulating that suggests that a mosque in the Kakraban area of the Gomati district in Tripura has been damaged and vandalized. These news reports are fake and are a complete misrepresentation of facts. The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban has not been damaged and the Tripura Police in Gomati district is working to maintain peace and tranquillity,” said the Ministry of Home Affairs. “There is no reported case of damage of the structure of any Masjid in Tripura in the recent past. There is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in these incidents as alleged in some social media posts,” it added.

Referring to the violence that has broken out in Maharashtra. the Ministry said, "there have been reports of violence and unsavoury statements that are aimed at disturbing peace and harmony, based on fake news regarding Tripura. This is very concerning and it is urged that peace is maintained at all costs."

Violence breaks out in Maharashtra over Tripura incident

On Friday, Muslim outfits took out a rally in protest of alleged violent incidents in Tripura at Maharastra's Amravati, Malegaon, Nanded, Yavatmal and Washim. In Amravati, over 8,000 people gathered outside the collector's office demanding that atrocities against minorities in the northeastern state be stopped. When they were leaving the office, stone-pelting took place at three locations between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station.

Later on Saturday, in protest against rallies organised by Muslim organisations, the BJP organized a bandh. During the bandh, an angry mob took to the streets and hurled stones at shops. The police baton-charged to bring the situation under control.

Against the backdrop of repeated incidents of stone-pelting on Friday and Saturday, police issued orders imposing curfew in Amravati under CrPc sections 144 (1), (2) and (3) to prevent any untoward incident. As per the order, a gathering of more than five people is banned. Except for emergencies, people are not allowed to venture outside. also, internet services have been suspended for the next three days, starting at 10 pm on Saturday.