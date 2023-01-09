MHA Declares Khalistan Tiger Force Associate Arshdeep Singh Gill As Terrorist Under UAPA

The Minister of Home Affairs on Monday, January 9, declared Khalistan Tiger Force associate Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA).

In a notification, the Ministry stated ''Arsh Dalla, presently based in Canada, is involved in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terrorist activities, including terror financing, and cross-border smuggling of drugs or weapons on a large scale.''

He is also considered very close to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist under UAPA and runs terror modules on behalf of him.

"Arsh Dalla is accused in various cases registered and investigated by the National Investigation Agency including targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempt to murder, disturbing communal harmony and creating terror among the people in the state of Punjab," MHA said.

Arshdeep Singh Gill was designated as a terrorist by the central government in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"The central government believes that Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla is involved in terrorism and is to be added as terrorist under the said act," the notification said.

Hizbul & LeT operatives declared as terrorists

Last week, MHA labelled Hizbul Mujahideen operative Dr Asif Maqbool Dar as a terrorist under the UAPA for his involvement in instigating the youth of Kashmir using social media platforms for terrorist activities.

“Dr Asif Maqbool Dar is one of the leading radical voices on social media and involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against Indian Government and Security Forces,” the Ministry alleged.

The Centre also declared Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) member Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under UAPA for his role in targeted killing, including teacher Rajni Bala. Mir, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is based in Pakistan and is working for LeT.

"Mir is involved in targeted killing and has emerged as the main conspirator in killing one female teacher, Rajni Bala in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He is also involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border," said the notification.