Keeping the upcoming festival season in view, the Central Government on Tuesday extended COVID-19 guidelines till October 31. In a notice issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla pointed out two main fears- non-adherence to virus protocol considering the decline in cases and less number of cases however there are 'still localised spreads of virus'. The notice has been issued to all the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all states/UTs on COVID19 safe behaviour ahead of festival season.

Here's the COVID-19 protocol notice by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla writes to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all states/UTs on COVID19 safe behavior ahead of festival season: "I urge to issue directions to district & all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures as advised by Health Ministry" pic.twitter.com/Hd8o9kKo8r — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Latest COVID-19 guidelines

In its order, the MHA asserted, 'critical to enforce adherence to guidelines which allows regular festivities in a cautious, safe, and COVID appropriate manner'.

'Utmost vigil' with respect to the mass gathering during fairs, festivals, religious events and functions as it may result in a surge in virus cases in the country.

'Closely monitor' positivity rate, fresh cases, bed occupancy, so that if any district show signs of high positivity rate then active containment measures can be immediately taken.

'Identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission. This would require a localised approach' read the notice.

Continued focus on Test-track-treat-vaccination and following virus protocol to ensure no spread.

Amid festival season, state authorities need to continue with the vaccination drive and prioritise the second dose to eligible ones.

The orders should be 'widely disseminated to public and field functionaries to ensure strict implementation'.

NTAGI orders COVID appropriate behaviour during festive season

The Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recently said that people must follow COVID appropriate behaviour during the festive period to avoid the emergence of a third wave of the virus. He had also said that the daily cases already fall in the 30,000 - 45000 band for the past several weeks. Even though most of the cases are highly concentrated in some select regions in the country, the high caseload could easily spread to other states. Regions like Kerala, many North Eastern States, districts of Maharashtra and some other southern states must strictly follow COVID-19 protocols to reduce their caseload.