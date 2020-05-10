Last Updated:

MHA Issues Key Guidelines For Restarting Manufacturing Industries After Covid Lockdown

In a significant development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after the Covid lockdown

MHA

In a significant development that can be deemed as a step towards exiting lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after lockdown as a trial or test run. The Ministry has directed to ensure all safety protocols are followed while keeping the production targets low.

"While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety & protocols, & don't try to achieve high production targets", says MHA.

Below are the guidelines issued by MHA:

 

