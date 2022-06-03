MHA Meet On J&K Security Ends; Amit Shah Takes Tough Stand, Vows Not To Spare Terrorists

In a key security meeting in New Delhi on targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that high-security arrangements should be made for the safety of Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris.

As per sources, the government said that intelligence and security coverage should be increased at the local level. Shah said that those spreading terror should be dealt with strictly and should not be spared at any cost.

He also asked forces to identify sensitive zones in Kashmir. The Home Minister was told during the meeting that the Anti Terrorism Grid is fully active in this entire matter.

Inside details of Amit Shah's J&K security meet

Sources informed Republic TV that government will not cower in front of terrorists and asserted that targeted attacks are "against the idea of India". Sources revealed that minorities won't be moved to Jammu, but to safer zones like the Headquarters where maximum security can be provided.

8 safe zones to be created for minorities

"The Government cannot facilitate the nefarious designs of terrorists by transferring Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu. However, all employees will be relocated to safe places," sources privy to the meeting told Republic TV. More than eight safer zones will be formed in the Kashmir region.

Targeted killings are being aimed at low-value targets. Pakistan terror backers are evolving their strategy, their desperation increasing with the situation gradually improving in Kashmir, it was noted in the meeting. These killings get protection from those who benefited from earlier arrangements, i.e. pre-abrogation of Article 370, sources said.

The government said that the Amarnath Yatra will go on as per schedule. The MHA has briefed the IT Ministry to prepare a digital footprint of all yatris. Similar to last year, vehicles will be provided with RFID at checkpoints.

Key decisions:

No transfer of employees to Jammu

Pandits to be transferred to safer places

Amarnath Yatra to go on as per schedule

Targeted killings in Kashmir

Nine incidents of targeted killing, including three in the past 72 hours, have been reported in the valley since May 1. A 17-year-old migrant worker was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday evening hours after Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was killed in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, was shot dead by terrorists inside a government school on Tuesday. Amid the targeted killing, Kashmiri Pandits are staging protests, demanding to be relocated from the valley.