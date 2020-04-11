MHA Writes To Bengal Chief Secy, DGP On Alleged Lockdown Violations; Seeks Action

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP seeking a report on alleged violations of the coronavirus lockdown. The letter, signed by Deputy Secretary to the Centre, says that there is no regulation of vegetable, fish and mutton markets "where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms".

"As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the State Government," the letter said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Interacts With All CMs On Lockdown, Total Cases At 7447

Don't allow violations

The MHA also mentioned some of the places where these alleged violations have occurred — Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Iqbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata. The Ministry further said that there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in Narkel Danga.

The MHA also stated that the police have reportedly allowed religious congregation and free ration to the poor are distributed by political leaders and not through institutional delivery system which "may have resulted in the spread of COVID-19 infection". The Home Ministry said such activities are in violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and warned of penal action against violators.

MHA has also asked the state administration to take action against these violations and file a report on this regard to the Minister urgently. "It is further requested to take measures to prevent recurrence of such violations in the future," the letter added.

READ | PM Modi Interacts With All States' CMs To Decide On Extension Of Nationwide Covid Lockdown

Coronavirus cases

India has reported 7447 COVID-19 cases so far out of which 239 patients have died while 643 have recovered and been discharged. West Bengal has reported 116 positive cases of which five patients have died while 16 people have recovered. The nation entered its eighteenth-day of the three-week nationwide lockdown, which is likely to be extended as per government sources.

READ | MHA Amends Lockdown Guidelines Once Again; Fishing Industry And Its Workers Can Function

READ | West Bengal: KMC Contradicts State Govt's COVID-19 Death Toll, BJP Targets TMC