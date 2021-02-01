Military Coup In Myanmar: India Avers ‘rule Of Law And Democratic Process Must Be Upheld'

Expressing deep concern on the developments in Myanmar after the military coup in the neighbouring country, India on Monday said it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. The Myanmar military has declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials have been detained by the military.

Issuing a statement on the same, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the situation closely.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the ministry statement read.

READ | US 'alarmed' By Military Coup In Myanmar, Says 'will Take Action If Steps Not Reversed'

READ | Reports: Military Coup In Myanmar, Suu Kyi Detained

Military stages coup in Myanmar

Presently in Myanmar, the state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while the country's first Vice-President Myint Swe is serving as the acting president of the country. Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states are also being snapped.

The newly-elected lawmakers were to gather Monday in the capital Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament, but the Myanmar military called for a postponement.

As per reports, Myanmar's military had raised the prospect of a coup d'etat in January, after an alleged widespread voter fraud took place during the November 8 election - the nation's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.

READ | Supporters Of Myanmar Military Rally In Yangon

READ | Myanmar Election Commission Rejects Military’s Fraud Claims