Mill Producing Patanjali's Mustard Oil In Alwar Raided On CM Gehlot's Orders: Sources

Amid the Patanjali-IMA furore, Alwar collectorate officials have raided Singhania oil mill - which produces Patanjali's mustard oil - on Wednesday, on orders from Rajasthan CM Ashok Ghelot's office, as per sources. Large quantities of Patanjali's packing pouches and goods have reportedly been recovered from the mill, which has now been sealed. While the reason for the raid is unclear, the Alwar collectorate has formed an inquiry committee and the investigation can be given to CB-CID, as per sources.

Patanjali's oil mill raided

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that yoga guru Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on vaccination and challenging government protocols for treatment of COVID-19. The IMA said it was gratifying to note that only 0.06 per cent of people who received both the doses of vaccine "got minimal" infection by coronavirus, and "very rarely" vaccinated people had a severe lung infection. The IMA's Uttarakhand unit has issued Baba Ramdev to tender a written apology within the next 15 day or face a Rs 1000 crore defamation notice.

"At this juncture, painfully we bring to your kind notice, the video claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the doses of vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine are circulating virally in the social media, as said by Mr. Ramdev, owner of Patanjali products," IMA said in its letter to PM Modi.

What did Baba Ramdev say about allopathy?

On Saturday, while addressing an event, Ramdev allegedly said 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'. Demanding an apology and action against Ramdev, IMA said that doctors, who were saving lives every day, were being insulted.

In response, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event. It added that Baba Ramdev believed allopathy as a 'progressive science' and that the combination of allopathy, Ayurveda, and yoga would be beneficial for all amid the battle against COVID and bore no ill-will against modern science & its practitioners. After Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan wrote a letter to Ramdev urging him to take back his comments, Ramdev responded by withdrawing his comments saying, "If someone's feeling has been hurt because of that, I regret it". Amid this controversy, the Haryana govt has announced it will 1 lakh Coronil kits to patients.