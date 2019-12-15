Govt To Set Up Sustainable Development Cell For Mining To Address Environmental Concerns

The Ministry of Coal on Sunday decided to set up a ‘Sustainable Development Cell’ in a bid to promote coal mining in the country that is environmentally sustainable and address environmental concerns while closing old mines. This decision gains importance as the new private companies will now become a significant part of the future, following a set of guidelines for proper rehabilitation of mines that will be evolved attuned with best practices.

Role of Sustainable Development Cell

The Sustainable Development Cell (SDC) will advise, guide, plan and monitor the mitigation measures taken by the coal mining companies for maximising the use of available resources in a sustainable way, reducing the adverse effects of mining, and reducing it for further ecosystem services. It will also act as a nadal point at the Ministry of Coal level in this matter. The cell will also create the future policy framework for the environmental mitigation measures which includes the Mine closure Fund.

READ | Jharkhand: 'Killer Gas' From Underground Coal Mine Fires Spells Danger For Dhanbad Village

Tasks of the Cell

The SDC will follow a systemic approach, beginning from data collection, its analysis, its presentation, data-based planning by domain experts, adoption of best practices, consultations, creative thinking, site-specific approaches, and finally aim to ease the lives of people and communities. All of the above will be done by executing the following tasks in a planned way.

Land amelioration and afforestation Air quality, emission and noise management Mine water management Sustainable Overburden Management Sustainable Mine Tourism Planning and Monitoring Policy, Research, Education, and Dissemination

READ | China Plans New Coal Plants, Trims Support For Clean Energy

The Sustainable Development Cell will thus address the environmental mitigation measures in a proper manner and will provide a better environment for people working and residing in the vicinity of coal mines.

Coal India To Produce 2 mmscmd of Gas

The government asked Coal India to produce at least 2 mmscmd of coal bed methane gas in the next two to three years, according to an official. The ministry of coal has directed the consultancy arm of Coal India (CIL) to be actively involved in coal bed methane (CBM) development in state-run firm's leasehold areas, the official said. This development assumes significance after the cabinet, last year, relaxed rules for Coal India for extraction of natural gas lying below coal seams in its blocks in a bid to quickly boost production.

READ | Govt asks Coal India to produce at least 2 mmscmd of gas in 2-3 yrs