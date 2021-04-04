Minor Kills Mangalore's 12-year-old-boy After Fight Over PUBG, Arrested

The police have arrested a minor boy in connection to the murder of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Akeef, who was found dead near KC Road early morning on April 4.

In PUBG games, Akeef almost always came out on top. During online games, he would also defeat opponents. On his visits to the mobile shop, he had met his next-door neighbour. The neighbour was taken aback when Akeef defeated him in an online game. He told Akeef that he suspected someone else was playing the game on his behalf. When the two sat across and played the game, he challenged Akeef to play opposite him.

On Saturday evening, Akeef accepted the challenge and the two started playing together. However, in the game, Akeef was defeated. As a result, the two got into an argument. When Akeef became angry, he threw a small stone at his neighbour. The neighbour became enraged and allegedly hit Akeef with a large stone, causing him to bleed heavily and collapse on the spot. The neighbour got cold feet and took Akeef near a safe wall, covering him with the banana leaves and coconut fronds before fleeing.

People discovered Akeef's body on Sunday morning and alerted the authorities. The minor boy has been arrested by the Ullal police and is being questioned. They're also gathering CCTV footage from nearby cameras to see if the accused was alone during the incident or if someone else was present as well.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar paid a visit to the scene. Speaking at the incident, the commissioner expressed deep concern about the recent events involving mobile games. He advised parents to exercise extreme caution when giving their children cell phones. He pointed out that PUBG, which is a prohibited game, is still played by teenagers, as available in different versions. He recalled a student who had committed suicide in the past while playing the game Blue Whale.

(Picture Credit: Pixabay/Representational Image)