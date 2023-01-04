Minorities Commission To Hold Hearing On Jan 17 To Resolve Jharkhand Jain Shrine Issue

After taking cognisance of representations made by the Jain community opposing the Jharkhand government's move to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji, one of the foremost Jain pilgrimage centres in the country, into an ecotourism spot, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) will hold a hearing on January 17 and has summoned the Union environment secretary and Jharkhand chief secretary.

Taking cognisance, the NCM said that it has received various representations from the Jain community regarding the conversion of the Jain pilgrimage site Shri Sammed Shikharji Hill into an eco-tourism hub by the Jharkhand government and the central dispensation.

"This decision has hurt the religious sentiments of the Jain community all over India. The representations submitted by the community also raise the issue of encroachment and other problems at Shri Sammed Shikharji. The Commission has received requests from Jains all over the country for declaring Shri Sammed Shikharji a holy place. The National Commission for Minorities has already requested the Government of Jharkhand to consider the demand of Jain community members," the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission stated that a hearing has been fixed for January 17 to resolve the issue. "The Commission has summoned the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Chief Secretary of Jharkhand," it said.

'Sentiments of Jain communities will be respected': Jharkhand Minister

Amid the Jain community's pan-India protests against the Heman Soren-led government's decision to turn a pilgrimage site into a tourist destination, Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon said that the sentiments of the Jain community will be respected.

Speaking to Republic on Sunday, Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said, "The sentiments of the members of the Jain community will be respected. We will discuss this issue before coming to any decision regarding the pilgrimage site -- Shri Sammed Shikharji. We will discuss this within the government."

The minister further asserted that they took the decision for the benefit of the region but as it is hurting the sentiments of a particular community, they will discuss the matter again within the government.

