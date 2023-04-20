Anurag Maloo, Missing Indian Climber, Found Alive In Critical Condition On Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday (April 17) after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother said on Thursday.

Maloo, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

"He has been found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive. We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," Sudhir, his brother said.

Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

While attempting to climb the 10th highest mountain Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday, April 17, a 34-year-old Indian climber went missing in the hills. He went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna on Monday morning, Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks which conducted the trekking expedition told media. Sherpa confirmed that Anurag fell into a crevasse while returning from Camp IV on Monday afternoon.

Who is Anurag Maloo?

Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer and entrepreneur, is a recipient of REX KaramVeer Chakra and he became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, according to sources. He is currently the head of partnerships for Asia at investment firm Seedstars. The Seedstars executive is known for his work in emerging markets. Notably, Seedstars was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Switzerland.

At Seedstars, Maloo focuses on new business development and sales, manages the large key accounts while building partnerships for impact to launch innovation programs within the SDG framework fostering gender equity, climate action, sustainability, etc., and works closely with various UN bodies like UNEP, UN Women, UNIDO, UNFCCC, UNDP, etc., ODAS, DFIs, national & regional governments, and other bilateral & multilateral institutions.

According to Anurag Maloo's LinkedIn profile, he is an entrepreneur, community builder, global facilitator, innovation and well-being coach, and ecosystem architect. Previously, he worked with Techstars, the global platform for investment and innovation, as Regional Manager in Asia-Pacific for 6 years, to grow, develop and catalyse the regional entrepreneurship ecosystems. He has been instrumental in launching Techstars India, and Techstars Bangalore Accelerator.

Maloo is an alumni of the South East Asia Leadership Academy (SEALA) and a member of the Society of International Business Fellows (SIBF) network. Anurag Maloo is big on nurturing authentic and deep human connections through empathy and compassion. Maloo actively mentors early-stage entrepreneurs globally across various organizations and networks like Seedstars, UNLEASH, Techstars, Startup Weekend, Founder Institute, XGenesis, Global Innovation Catalyst, Bridge For Billions, Impact Collective, Startup India, etc.

An aspiring mountaineer, so far, his journeys have taken him as far south to the cold & polar deserts of Antarctica to far north trekking to the base of the world's highest mountain, Mt. Everest Basecamp, and traveling across high-altitude Himalayan Passes along the ancient trade cities on Silk Road to the vast, wild grasslands and virgin landscapes of nomadic Mongolia to the various conflict regions around Asia.