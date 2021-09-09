Missing NC Leader TS Wazir Found Dead At His Delhi Flat; Police Registers Murder Case

After National Conference (NC) leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir was found dead at his residence in New Delhi, the Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case of murder. In the case registered, Harpreet Singh, Tarlochan Singh's acquaintance, has been named as a suspect. Multiple teams of the Delhi Police have been formed to trace Harpreet Singh who is presently absconding.

Underlining that a case under 308 has been registered, the Delhi Police said, "The body of the 67-year-old Wazir was found in a partially decomposed state in a washroom of the flat in Basai Darapur area which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh."

NC leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir dead; All you need to know

As per the police, Tarlochan Singh Wazir had travelled to Delhi on September 2 and thereafter, had gone to meet his acquaintance Harpreet Singh in a rented flat in the Basai Darapur area of West Delhi. He was supposed to stay with Harpreet Singh till his flight to Canada on September 2 but all of a sudden, communication from the side of the NC leader stopped. Worried, his family informed the Jammu Police which in turn approached the Delhi Police, as per reports.

A senior police official informed, "On Thursday, the Delhi Police also received a PCR call complaining about a foul smell from a flat in Moti Nagar. On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found a partially decomposed body in the washroom." He added that the body was later identified as that of Tarlochan Singh Wazir.

Tarlochan Singh Wazir was a former member of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council. Presently, he was heading the District Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee and the Jammu & Kashmir Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF).

Omar Abdullah condoles demise

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his condolences over the demise of T S Wazir. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah stated that he was 'shocked' by the news and did not realize that the meeting between the two, just days ago, would be their last.

Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/n78Q0tIPYr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2021

On September 2, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had called for a meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu. The affairs of the JKNC were discussed with senior leaders in detail during the meeting. The discussion was also attended by TS Wazir along with VP Omar Abdullah and other veteran party functionaries.

Image: PTI, Omar Abdullah/Twitter