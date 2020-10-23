Mission Shakti: UP Gets 1,535 Mahila Help Desks; Each Desk To Have Women Police Officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended the inauguration of 'Mahila help desks' as a part of 'Mission Shakti'. CM Adityanath while attending the event via video-conferencing said that this campaign should become a very important part of everyone's lives. The government will continue this campaign for at least 6 months, he added.

The chief minister also said that the government is determined to ensure the security of female and children in the state. He said that multiple 24/7 women helplines have also been started to ensure that there is no delay in filing the complaint. These helplines will also include different dialects including Bhojpuri, Bundelkhandi, and more.

READ | TRP Scam: CBI To Probe Case, Registers FIR Based On Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Recommendation

Uttar Pradesh gets 1535 Mahila help desks

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends inauguration of Mahila help desk in all 1535 police stations of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing as part of #MissionShakti.



"This campaign should become part of our lives & we'll continue it for next 6 months atleast," he said. pic.twitter.com/7OelC70Cwu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 23, 2020

Yogi Adityanath while speaking at the event said that 1535 helps desks have been set in all the police stations of the state. He further informed that every help desk will have female police official. This decision was announced because it has been observed that women are not comfortable filing complaints in the presence of a male police officer and due to this the investigation is also affected.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 3 Drown In Ganga While Taking Bath

Vibhuti Khand Police Station of Lucknow has a computer installed at the Mahila help desk, where women can register their complaints on the computer. After registering the complaint, they would be given a slip with which they can stay updated upon the complaints. In the virtual inauguration ceremony, it was announced that these Mahila help desks will function 24*7 and the staff will change shifts every 8 hours. Every Mahila help desk will be surrounded by a glass which is sound-proof so that nothing can be heard from outside while someone is lodging a complaint. Not only this, the female sitting inside the desk will not be visible to the people outside.

READ | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Gives Out Compensation To Flood-hit Farmers

'Mission Shakti'

Facing flak over a string of rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched 'Mission Shakti' campaign focusing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against females will be dealt with an iron hand. The chief minister said the campaign, whose start coincided with the commencement of the Navrati festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is a tribute to the woman who died after being allegedly raped by two men in Balrampur and asserted that his government has "zero tolerance" towards crime against women and girls.

READ | 88 Candidates Left In Fray For Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

(With ANI inputs)