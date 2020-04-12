NGO Distributes Food To Transgender Community In Delhi During COVID-19 Lockdown

Mitr Trust, an NGO in New Delhi has been distributing food to the transgender community in the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

READ: Amid Covid Lockdown, IRCTC Fires Up Its Kitchens To Fill Over 50,000 Hungry Stomachs A Day

Speaking to ANI, Rudrani Chettri, NGO Director said, "Many people are daily wage workers, they are not getting any help from the government. So we distributed food to them. We are not getting any help because many of us do not have any ration card or identity. The daily wagers are not getting anything,"

"We have been scared since we got to know that lockdown is going to be extended. I am trying to help my community as much as possible," Chettri added.

REA; DGMCH Ensures Hygiene, Proper Food For Coronavirus Suspects

Cases rise in India

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 8,000 mark, as per the union ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 8,356, while the latest death toll stands at 273.

On Saturday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research has put out data saying that there had been 1.79 lakh tests conducted till 9 pm that night, of which 7703 people had tested positive, with 17 thousand of those tests, or roughly one-tenth being conducted on that day itself.

READ: FCI Ensures Uninterrupted Food Supply In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The country currently is in a 21 day lockdown period that was announced by PM Modi on March 24 and on Saturday, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers of all states via videoconference in order to assess the situation and take a decision regarding the extension of a lockdown. Multiple states such as Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal have already announced an extension till April 30.

During the meeting on Saturday, PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus. He suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, PM said.

READ: Community Kitchens Dish Out 2.8 Lakh Food Packets A Day In Kerala For Lockdown-hit