MLA's Daughter Made To Wait For 12-hours For Delivery At Govt Hospital In MP

Tribal BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, alleged his pregnant daughter was made to "wait" for around 12 hours at the district hospital in Sheopur, where she was admitted for delivery. The MLA said that the authorities at the hospital told them that a cesarean operation was required to be performed on her daughter, but no specialist doctor was available at that time to help in the surgery.

Speaking to the media Sitaram Adivasi said, "My pregnant daughter was admitted to the district hospital on Monday at around 10.30 am. But the doctors kept the family members waiting for 12 hours before they decided to shift her to a private hospital."

According to him, even the sonography was conducted only on the recommendation of the chief medical and health officer. "The doctors at the district hospital refused a normal delivery saying the amount of fluid inside the uterus was inadequate," he said.

The doctors later referred his daughter to Shivpuri, saying they did not have a specialist doctor to administer anesthesia. The doctor, who was supposed to supervise her delivery, also did not reach the hospital, the legislator said.

"The doctor did not reach the hospital. The ambulance, which was supposed to take my daughter to Shivpuri, did not turn up even after a wait for two-and-a-half hours. After that, we decided to take her to a private hospital at around 10.30 pm. They also said that the delivery would be conducted through cesarean operation due to some problems with fluids in the body of my daughter. I then took my daughter to a private hospital where the child was delivered safely without surgery," he added.

Doctor denies charges

Speaking on behalf of the hospital administration, civil surgeon Dr. RB Goel denied the charges levied by the MLA. He said that the staff at the hospital had conveyed to the MLA that the operation would be conducted at night as some staff was on camp duty.

Dr. Goel said a cesarean delivery was needed to be performed on the MLA's daughter due to inadequate fluid in the uterus. "The MLA's daughter was examined by a gynecologist. The doctor, who had to perform the cesarean, had gone for a health department's camp," Goel said.

According to him, the hospital referred her to Shivpuri for a safe delivery and the MLA also agreed to it. "However, the family members refused to go when the ambulance reached the hospital two hours later. The hospital staff tried to stop them, but they forcibly took the woman to a private hospital," Goel claimed.

