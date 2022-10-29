MoCA Directs DGCA To Furnish Full Report After IndiGo Flight Catches Fire During Takeoff

An IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) at Delhi airport declared an emergency when one of its engines stalled and caught fire during take-off roll on Friday, October 28, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) directed the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to look into the matter and furnish a report.

Following the MoCA's directives, the DGCA also issued a statement saying that a detailed investigation will be carried out, following which suitable action will be taken. "On Oct 28 IndiGo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bengaluru) was involved in reject takeoff as Engine 2 Fail warning came. A loud bang was heard. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay. It has been grounded for inspection," DGCA said in the statement.

"A detailed investigation will be carried out by DGCA to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken," the statement further added.

IndiGo flight catches fire

IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bangalore was grounded at Delhi airport after a wave of sparks was seen emanating from the plane's starboard-side engine.

Priyanka, a passenger aboard the Bengaluru-borne IndiGo flight, said that the sparks appeared on the right engine when the plane was about to take off. "The sparks appeared when the plane was about to take off. The wings then caught fire. The flight was immediately stopped. It was about to take off in the next five seconds. The pilot informed that there is some malfunction in the engine," Priyanka said. She added, "The crew got active and helped everyone to settle down and not panic. It took time to deplane, but on the whole, it was handled alright. It was a full flight."

In an official statement, IndiGo said, "An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe & an alternate aircraft is being arranged." In the second statement, the airline said that the flight experienced an "engine stall during take-off roll".

Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding a fire in the engine of the IndiGo plane. The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, they added.

After the alternate flight landed at Bengaluru airport in the wee hours of Saturday, one of the passengers who were there on the 6E-2131 flight, lauded the pilot for taking quick action. "There was a technical snag reported. They identified the problem. We should appreciate the pilot for his timely detection of that (engine issue). He immediately in a fraction of one second, stopped," the passenger said. He also appreciated the airline, stating that they handled the situation well and made sure that passengers do not panic. Adding further he said that within 20 minutes after safely deboarding all the passengers, the airline arranged an alternative flight.