Modi 2.0: Amit Shah Hails PM's Achievements, Thanks India For 'unwavering Support'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed one year in office in his second term after winning a massive mandate in the 219 General elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday has praised the leader. Taking to Twitter, he has said that PM Modi in the last six years (5 years of Modi 1.0 + one year of Modi 2.0) has laid the foundation of a self-reliant India moving on the path of development. He said that the PM's tenure has not only rectified many historical mistakes but has also set an 'unprecedented example' of welfare and reform.

Amit Shah also said Prime Minister Modi is the reflection of honest leadership and tireless hard work and thanked the people of the country for their unwavering faith in his leadership. The former BJP president has also expressed his gratitude to the workers of his party for tirelessly working hard and supporting the government in achieving its goals and schemes.

मोदी जी ने इन 6 वर्षों के कार्यकाल में न सिर्फ कई ऐतिहासिक गलतियों को सुधारा है बल्कि 6 दशक की खाई को पाट कर विकासपथ पर अग्रसर एक आत्मनिर्भर भारत की नींव भी रखी है। यह 6 वर्ष का कार्यकाल ‘गरीब कल्याण व रिफ़ार्म’ के समांतर समन्वय की एक अभूतपूर्व मिसाल है। #1YearOfModi2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2020

PM pens letter to the nation

With a massive mandate in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the second consecutive term in India and has in the past year delivered significant decisions including the historic abrogation of Article 370.

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats while the Congress and its allies (UPA) was confined to two-digit count - 91 seats. As Prime Minister Modi completes a year in the office, on Saturday, he has penned a letter to the country.

Listing abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, he has asserted that his government's decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader. As the world is fighting a battle with the invisible Covid-19, Prime Minister Modi has said that the country is traversing on the path to victory in the long battle while also acknowledging the tremendous suffering of migrant workers among others.

The Prime Minister in his letter has noted that India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, and there is a firm belief that it will also set an example in economic revival. He has further asked the people to take care to ensure that inconveniences that they are facing do not turn into disasters. He also spoke about the surgical strike and airstrike, adding that it proved India's mettle and praised the resilience of people of West Bengal and Odisha amid the devastating Cyclone Amphan.

