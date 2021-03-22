Mohali Car Crash: 18-year-old Inebriated Mercedes Driver Claims 3 Lives, Arrested 

The Punjab police have arrested 18-year-old Samrat on Sunday for mowing down three persons with his over-speeding Mercedes in Mohali. During the course of the investigation, it has come to fore that Samrat along with his two friends was under the influence of alcohol when their over speeding Mercedes collided with another car resulting in three dead and three injured. The police have also registered the case against the friends of Samrat identified as Arjun and Prabnoor accompanying him in the car. While releasing the information the police said that Samrat was on the wheels of Mercedes and didn't have a driving license during an accident.

Police arrests 18-year-old accused

The incident took place on Saturday when Samrat, who was driving the Mercedes, jumped the traffic lights and rammed his car into an Ertiga car and two cycles, leaving three persons including a cyclist dead and other 3 critically injured. The deceased persons have been identified as Dharampreet Singh, Ankush Narula and Ram Prasad.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Satinder Singh said that the trio who were riding the Mercedes were drunk when the accident took place and the driver lost control of the car. They fled from the accident spot even after sensing the serious condition of victims and didn't inform the police or ambulance. The police have also recovered empty bottles of liquor from the Mercedes.

The SSP said that the police have arrested Samrat, the accused driver who does not possess a Driving Licence. The police are conducting raids and will arrest the other accused persons soon too, he added.

Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered under sections 304 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to Murder) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Mataur against the accused. Investigations will be completed in the next two weeks and the Court will be asked to conduct a speedy trial to give exemplary punishment to the culprits.